HC Wainwright Lowers DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Price Target to $2.00

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded DeFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

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DeFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DEFT stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $295.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 4.24. DeFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter. DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 105.69% and a net margin of 23.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DeFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DeFi Technologies by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in DeFi Technologies by 971.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DeFi Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc is a Vancouver-based company focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital asset investments. Through strategic equity stakes and token allocations, the company aims to provide investors with exposure to leading DeFi protocols, applications, and infrastructure projects. Its core activities include sourcing, evaluating and acquiring positions in blockchain-based platforms that facilitate decentralized lending, trading, yield farming and liquidity provision.

In addition to its investment portfolio, DeFi Technologies works to develop and distribute tokenized products that bridge traditional capital markets with emerging DeFi ecosystems.

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