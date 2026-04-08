Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $34,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,288,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,467,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,293,000 after buying an additional 710,518 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 332,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,570,000 after buying an additional 286,300 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.86 and a 52-week high of $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

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