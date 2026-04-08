Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) traded down 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.53. 99,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 105,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTE shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.83.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 12.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$372.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.14.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($5.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$169.06 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1092044 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. The company has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.