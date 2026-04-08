Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at UBS Group

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s current price.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

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Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 308,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,492. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $114.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Louis Goldberg purchased 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $250,038.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,575 shares in the company, valued at $250,038.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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