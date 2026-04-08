Global Water Resources, Inc. $GWRS Stock Holdings Increased by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,129 shares during the quarter. Global Water Resources accounts for 1.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 2.64% of Global Water Resources worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Global Water Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Water Resources by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRS shares. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Water Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.00.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $219.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $131,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,560,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,439,084.80. The trade was a 0.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

(Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.

The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.

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