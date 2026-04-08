Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 48,141 shares.The stock last traded at $45.40 and had previously closed at $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GLP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

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Global Partners Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.08%.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In other news, COO Mark Romaine sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $97,343.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 141,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,137.71. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,063 shares of company stock worth $1,146,471. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,655,000 after purchasing an additional 275,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 55,304 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. The company sources refined petroleum products from major refineries and suppliers and transports them through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. Global Partners focuses on delivering fuel and related services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, positioning itself as a key midstream and downstream energy operator in its core markets.

Through its extensive terminal network in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Global Partners supplies gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, kerosene, propane and biofuels to a broad customer base.

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