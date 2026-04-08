Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,844,717.93. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,820,550. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham maintained a Buy on Gilead and set a $170 price target, citing the Tubulis acquisition as a clear enhancement to Gilead’s oncology risk/reward profile. Read More.

Needham maintained a Buy on Gilead and set a $170 price target, citing the Tubulis acquisition as a clear enhancement to Gilead’s oncology risk/reward profile. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market research firms (Leerink coverage cited in media pieces) reiterated Outperform/positive views after the Tubulis deal, highlighting the acquisition’s fit with Gilead’s strategy to bulk up oncology capabilities. Read More.

Market research firms (Leerink coverage cited in media pieces) reiterated Outperform/positive views after the Tubulis deal, highlighting the acquisition’s fit with Gilead’s strategy to bulk up oncology capabilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent press and company release confirm the terms: $3.15B upfront plus up to $1.85B in milestones, Tubulis to operate within Gilead post‑close, and the transaction expected to close in Q2 2026 — materially expanding Gilead’s ADC pipeline. Read More.

Independent press and company release confirm the terms: $3.15B upfront plus up to $1.85B in milestones, Tubulis to operate within Gilead post‑close, and the transaction expected to close in Q2 2026 — materially expanding Gilead’s ADC pipeline. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha transcript and other coverage point to broader strategic M&A activity (Tubulis plus other targets mentioned), signaling management is prioritizing pipeline replenishment — investors interpret this as a growth/reshaping move. Read More.

Seeking Alpha transcript and other coverage point to broader strategic M&A activity (Tubulis plus other targets mentioned), signaling management is prioritizing pipeline replenishment — investors interpret this as a growth/reshaping move. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RBC bumped its price target to $123 while keeping a “sector‑perform” stance — a modest technical lift in coverage but the PT remains below current levels, reflecting mixed analyst conviction on near‑term upside. Read More.

RBC bumped its price target to $123 while keeping a “sector‑perform” stance — a modest technical lift in coverage but the PT remains below current levels, reflecting mixed analyst conviction on near‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: PRNewswire noted EQT Life Sciences’ exit via the sale to Gilead, which validates deal execution and provides third‑party confirmation of Tubulis’ strategic value — supportive but not a valuation catalyst by itself. Read More.

PRNewswire noted EQT Life Sciences’ exit via the sale to Gilead, which validates deal execution and provides third‑party confirmation of Tubulis’ strategic value — supportive but not a valuation catalyst by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary frames the deal (and broader Q1 M&A push in pharma) as defensive — M&A “survival” moves can worry investors about near‑term dilution, integration risk, and the contingency nature of milestone payments. This caution is tempering upside for some traders. Read More.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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