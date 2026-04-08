GATX (NYSE:GATX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $211.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

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GATX Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GATX stock opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. GATX has a 1-year low of $139.49 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 16.31 and a quick ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.67 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,226.73. The trade was a 40.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $396,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,159.89. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,795 shares of company stock worth $1,907,525. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

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GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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