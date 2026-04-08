FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:MURGY Lowered by Analyst

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Free Report) – Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Erste Group Bank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

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M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.19%.The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MURGY. Zacks Research downgraded M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Stock Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

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Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY), commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm’s core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

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