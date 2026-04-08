FY2026 EPS Estimates for L’Oreal Reduced by Erste Group Bank

L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of L’Oreal in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for L’Oreal’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

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A number of other analysts also recently commented on LRLCY. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Oreal to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L’Oreal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

L’Oreal Price Performance

LRLCY stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. L’Oreal has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About L’Oreal

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L’Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L’Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L’Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

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