FY2026 EPS Estimates for Airbus Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbus in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Erste Group Bank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbus’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EADSY. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Airbus Stock Performance

EADSY stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. Airbus has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Airbus had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $30.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 billion.

Airbus Company Profile

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Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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