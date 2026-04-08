Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.38 and last traded at $158.5590. 2,220,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,615,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

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Futu Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.38.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Futu’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Institutional Trading of Futu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 936.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 420,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,420,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,922,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,439,000.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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