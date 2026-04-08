FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 2088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $934.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $7,680,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 373,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the period. BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $5,119,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $4,093,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 66,911 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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