FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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