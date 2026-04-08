Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Up 14.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) rose 14.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 and last traded at GBX 49. Approximately 421,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 143,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 100.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Up 14.2%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowtech Fluidpower plc will post 14.2535211 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowtech Fluidpower

In related news, insider Roger McDowell purchased 303,794 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £161,010.82. Also, insider Russell Cash acquired 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £6,851.84. Insiders have purchased a total of 412,971 shares of company stock valued at $21,887,463 in the last ninety days. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

(Get Free Report)

Flowtech are the leading specialist Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Process engineering solutions provider across the UK, Ireland and the Benelux. We’ve built a strong brand reputation based on engineering excellence, with the ability to supply superior products, a suite of engineering services, and play a vital role in the delivery of major engineering projects from a range of key industries.

https://www.flowtech.co.uk

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.