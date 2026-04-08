Florida Trust Wealth Management Co Acquires 27,681 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $680.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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