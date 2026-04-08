First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.74 and last traded at $164.74, with a volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.46.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32.

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First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0131 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $735,882,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,144,000 after acquiring an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 248,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 175,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 171,307 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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