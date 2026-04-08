First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.74 and last traded at $164.74, with a volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.46.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0131 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
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