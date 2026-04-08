First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 53,247 shares.The stock last traded at $128.3790 and had previously closed at $127.58.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.07.

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First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0204 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

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