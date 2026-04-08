First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 53,247 shares.The stock last traded at $128.3790 and had previously closed at $127.58.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.2%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0204 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
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