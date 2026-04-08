First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 803.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 95,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,238,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Warner Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,279,000.

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First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $143.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.21.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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