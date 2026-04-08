Financial Contrast: Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 20.88% -1,996.22% 14.25% Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Ayala Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million 0.20 -$25.70 million ($0.12) -8.16 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.24 million 11.05 -$48.07 million ($5.02) -0.12

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

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Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. The company was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

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Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

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