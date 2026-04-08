Fidus Investment Corporation $FDUS Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 2,036.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,313 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidus Investment worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fidus Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $676.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.69. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.87% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

Further Reading

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