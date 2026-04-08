Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.2868, with a volume of 3637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.99.

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About Ferrellgas Partners

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Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) is a master limited partnership that operates as the retail propane distribution arm of Ferrellgas, Inc, one of the largest retail propane providers in the United States. Headquartered in Liberty, Missouri, the partnership was formed in 1997 to acquire and manage propane assets and inventory in support of Ferrellgas’s nationwide network.

The company’s primary business activities include the procurement, transportation and distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

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