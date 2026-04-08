Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 382.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanderbilt University grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.79%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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