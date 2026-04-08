Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 328.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,081.99 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $969.32 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,268.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,535.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,825.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.54.

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About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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