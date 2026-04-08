ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th.

Get ExlService alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXLS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $35,658.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,710.79. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,586 shares of company stock valued at $449,725. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after buying an additional 3,063,510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,794,000 after buying an additional 2,154,652 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 534.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 1,141,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,020,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. ExlService has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.