Erste Group Bank Has Positive Outlook of UNH FY2027 Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $19.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.77. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.42.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $307.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $279.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,931,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,834 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,457,723,000 after buying an additional 824,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,215,660,000 after buying an additional 680,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,158,734,000 after buying an additional 1,155,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.