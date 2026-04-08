Erste Group Bank Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Bae Systems

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Bae Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Bae Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

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BAESY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bae Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bae Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bae Systems stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. Bae Systems has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Institutional Trading of Bae Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bae Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bae Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bae Systems

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BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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