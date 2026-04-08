Erste Group Bank Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $7.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.07. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2027 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

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Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

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Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $3,371,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Key Exxon Mobil News

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Exxon Mobil Company Profile

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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