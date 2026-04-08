Erste Group Bank Forecasts Lower Earnings for Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.85. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

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Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,184,320.50. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 364,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,725 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 184,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

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Charles Schwab Company Profile

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Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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