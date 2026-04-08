Erste Group Bank Forecasts Lower Earnings for Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.85. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS.
Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab
Charles Schwab Stock Performance
NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,184,320.50. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 364,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,725 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 184,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Schwab is launching direct spot Bitcoin and Ether trading via Schwab Crypto (phased rollout, client waitlist). This materially expands Schwab’s product set beyond ETFs/futures and could boost brokerage trading volumes, client engagement and fee opportunities if adoption is strong. Charles Schwab Expands Into Direct Crypto Trading And Client Engagement
- Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated a $122 price target for SCHW, citing strong revenue growth drivers and sustained asset momentum — a bullish signal from a major sell-side shop that supports upside vs. current levels. Here’s What Truist Thinks About Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target from $122 to $118 but kept a Buy rating — still projecting meaningful upside, though the cut signals slightly reduced near-term conviction. Analysts’ revisions could influence short-term flows but maintain a positive fundamental view. Jefferies Lowers Price Target on Schwab
- Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s proprietary STAX trading activity index fell to 56.04 in March (steepest monthly drop since May 2025), indicating softer retail trading activity that could pressure transaction-related revenue if the trend continues. Schwab Trading Activity Index™: STAX Score Sees Steepest Monthly Drop Since May 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal headwind: a FINRA arbitrator awarded consumer damages and fees against Schwab for alleged Electronic Funds Transfer Act violations — a reminder of litigation/operational risk that could drive legal expense and reputational impact. FINRA Arbitrator Awards Consumer Damages and Fees Against Charles Schwab
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/real-estate note: Schwab is exiting its downtown Portland office, joining other firms leaving difficult city corridors — a small expense/relocation item but potentially indicative of broader workplace/real-estate adjustments. Schwab Bails on Downtown Portland, Morrison Street Left Holding the Bag
Charles Schwab Company Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
Further Reading
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