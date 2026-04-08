Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nutanix Q3 Earnings

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) – Rosenblatt Securities issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities analyst B. Abernethy expects that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Rosenblatt Securities has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Rosenblatt Securities also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NTNX
Nutanix Price Performance
NASDAQ NTNX opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47.
Institutional Trading of Nutanix
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Nutanix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board ups buyback by $750M (total ~ $779M), a near‑term capital return that supports EPS and signals management confidence. Nutanix Announces $750 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization
- Positive Sentiment: Launch of NKP Metal extends Nutanix Kubernetes Platform to bare‑metal, targeting high‑performance AI and edge workloads — could win customers needing dense GPU/low‑latency stacks. Nutanix Introduces NKP Metal, Bringing Bare‑Metal Kubernetes to its Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded Agentic AI and multitenancy features (GPU‑aaS, Models‑as‑a‑Service, usage metering) position Nutanix to serve “neocloud” AI providers and enterprise sovereign AI deployments. Nutanix Unveils Enhancements to Agentic AI Solution for Secure Multitenant AI Cloud Services
- Positive Sentiment: Nutanix Cloud Platform updates (unified storage NUS 5.3, Data Lens 2.0, AI‑focused services) aim to capture AI workload spend and help customers reuse on‑prem hardware when supply chains constrain new purchases. Nutanix Introduces Expanded Capabilities to Cloud Platform for Optimizing AI Workloads and Infrastructure Flexibility
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic integration with NetApp (ONTAP/AFF & FAS) broadens storage choices for customers and simplifies VM migrations — a partnership that can accelerate enterprise deals. Nutanix and NetApp Form Strategic Alliance with New Integration for a Modern Cloud Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Certified integration of Nutanix Database Service with MongoDB Ops Manager streamlines DB lifecycle and recovery (PITR, automated sharded cluster provisioning) — a practical win for large DB customers. Nutanix Announces Certified Integration of Database Service with MongoDB Ops Manager to Streamline Operations and Enhance Data Recovery
- Positive Sentiment: Elevate Service Provider program and Service Provider Central (multitenant platform + onboarding incentives) could accelerate channel growth and capture former VMware partners. Nutanix Enhances Elevate Service Provider Program with New Multitenant Capabilities and Onboarding Incentives
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor/analyst day transcript available — useful for details on financial targets and product timelines but contains routine mgmt commentary rather than new commitments. Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: recent coverage notes a share pullback (price weakness) — investors appear to be taking profits after prior rallies and pricing in near‑term execution/timing risk on H2 product rollouts. Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.
The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.
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