Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nutanix Q3 Earnings

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) – Rosenblatt Securities issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities analyst B. Abernethy expects that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Rosenblatt Securities has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Rosenblatt Securities also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

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Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

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Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix News Summary

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Nutanix Company Profile

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Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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