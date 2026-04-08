EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $138.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $7.94 on Wednesday, hitting $136.30. 509,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,394,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $380,562,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $154 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling analyst conviction and providing upside to investor expectations. Wolfe Research Price Target Raise

Wolfe Research raised its price target to $154 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling analyst conviction and providing upside to investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp sharply lifted EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and boosted FY2026/FY2027 estimates (large increases vs. prior models), which supports higher earnings expectations and likely helped buying interest despite its “Sector Weight” rating.

KeyCorp sharply lifted EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and boosted FY2026/FY2027 estimates (large increases vs. prior models), which supports higher earnings expectations and likely helped buying interest despite its “Sector Weight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged several near- and multi‑year EPS estimates higher (including FY2027/FY2028 revisions) and Zacks and other coverage note that oil above $110/bbl is materially boosting EOG’s cash flow outlook and ability to sustain capital returns. Zacks: Oil Above $110, EOG Up 36% YTD

Zacks Research nudged several near- and multi‑year EPS estimates higher (including FY2027/FY2028 revisions) and Zacks and other coverage note that oil above $110/bbl is materially boosting EOG’s cash flow outlook and ability to sustain capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Sector and comparison pieces (head‑to‑head with peers) are circulating that provide context but no direct new data on EOG’s operations — useful for relative valuation checks but unlikely to move the stock by themselves. Head‑to‑Head: U.S. Energy vs. EOG

Sector and comparison pieces (head‑to‑head with peers) are circulating that provide context but no direct new data on EOG’s operations — useful for relative valuation checks but unlikely to move the stock by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Broad sector articles noting peer performance (e.g., Occidental coverage) provide landscape context; they can influence flows into/away from E&P names but don’t change EOG-specific fundamentals directly. Yahoo: Occidental Outperforms

Broad sector articles noting peer performance (e.g., Occidental coverage) provide landscape context; they can influence flows into/away from E&P names but don’t change EOG-specific fundamentals directly. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks model tweaks included small downgrades to certain 2026 quarters and a slight trim to FY2026 — these modest cuts could temper upside if near‑term execution or commodity weakness appears. (Revisions were small; impact likely limited.)

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.