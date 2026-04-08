Entergy Corporation (ETR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Entergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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