Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Encompass Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,544,000 after purchasing an additional 437,464 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 894,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 155.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 128,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 170.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $127.99.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,094.80. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.