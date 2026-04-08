Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

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Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

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Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE: ECCC) is a closed-end management investment company that specializes in structured finance assets. Since its formation in January 2018, the company has pursued a strategy aimed at generating current income and capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments. Eagle Point Credit’s investment mandate encompasses both equity and debt tranches of CLOs, as well as select specialty finance exposures, allowing it to capture opportunities across the capital structure.

The firm’s portfolio is predominantly concentrated in U.S.-domiciled collateral vehicles, with the flexibility to allocate to European and other developed-market credits when attractive risk-adjusted returns are available.

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