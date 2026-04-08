Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $73.00 price target on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

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Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. 638,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,798. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $77.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Dutch Bros News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Dutch Bros Company Profile

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Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Further Reading

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