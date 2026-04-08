Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Downgraded to “In-Line” Rating by Evercore

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $34.00 price target on Doximity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $38.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

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Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42. Doximity has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Doximity had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 37.54%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Doximity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $58,833.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,428.84. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $515,814. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,601 shares of company stock worth $174,455 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 604,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Doximity by 1,189.9% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 272,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 250,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 335.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 932.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,267,000 after buying an additional 1,415,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

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Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

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