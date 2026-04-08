Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.5385.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $256.00 price objective on Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th.

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Insider Transactions at Dover

Institutional Trading of Dover

In other news, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,544.94. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,407.24. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,196,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $207.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Dover has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Dover Company Profile

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Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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