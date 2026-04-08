Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Stock Holdings Raised by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 7.8% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 226,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. HBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $67.46.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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