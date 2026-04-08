Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned 1.73% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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