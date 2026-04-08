Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,888 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,342.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,883,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,710,000 after buying an additional 2,683,370 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,061,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after buying an additional 702,772 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,018,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,945,000 after purchasing an additional 589,376 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

DFCF opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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