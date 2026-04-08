Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

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Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. 2,081,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,763,889. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 42,376.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,731 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 8,850,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,862 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 78.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,137 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 608.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,695,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

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Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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