Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DALGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,491,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,542.51. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,004 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,155,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,441,000 after buying an additional 1,890,521 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,693,000 after buying an additional 1,255,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,084,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,456,000 after buying an additional 1,055,980 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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Earnings History for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

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