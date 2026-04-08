Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

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Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,520.20. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,491,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,542.51. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,004 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,155,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,441,000 after buying an additional 1,890,521 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,693,000 after buying an additional 1,255,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,084,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,456,000 after buying an additional 1,055,980 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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