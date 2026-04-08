Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.75 and last traded at $186.8970, with a volume of 2461106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.69.

Key Dell Technologies News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.74.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,522 shares of company stock valued at $403,091,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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