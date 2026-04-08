Danny Abajian Sells 132,953 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 132,953 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,761,627.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 432,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,080.25. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Danny Abajian sold 1,412 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $16,915.76.

On Monday, March 2nd, Danny Abajian sold 4,193 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,699.69.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 7,702,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,720. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Glj Research decreased their target price on Sunrun from $6.73 to $4.63 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital set a $12.00 target price on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Unpacking Q4 Earnings

Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Positive Sentiment: Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. IBD RS Rating Article

Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re‑assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Earnings Date Announcement

Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re‑assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high‑profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax‑related. Representative filing: CEO sale. CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high‑profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax‑related. Representative filing: CEO sale. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell‑side support and can weigh on sentiment. Jefferies PT Cut

Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell‑side support and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term price pressure noted earlier in the week: press coverage reported a recent pullback in the stock, reflecting short‑term volatility as traders digest the mixed signals above. Stock Sinks Article

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 153,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 148,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.7% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 498,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 146,588 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,193,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,300,000 after buying an additional 288,945 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.