CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives $11.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CVRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CVRx

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain purchased 46,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $297,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 980,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,963.88. This represents a 5.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVRx by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth $59,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 7.63.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). CVRx had a negative net margin of 94.10% and a negative return on equity of 99.32%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx Company Profile

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CVRx, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing a neuromodulation platform therapy for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s flagship product, the Barostim™ system, delivers targeted electrical stimulation to the carotid baroreceptors with the goal of modulating the body’s natural blood pressure control mechanisms. This minimally invasive, implantable therapy is designed to address unmet needs in individuals suffering from hypertension and heart failure.

The Barostim system is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials, including studies in resistant hypertension and advanced heart failure.

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