Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.4180, but opened at $2.31. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 111,719 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURLF shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Curaleaf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Curaleaf Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

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Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

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