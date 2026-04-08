Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and traded as high as $18.80. Criteo shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 442,017 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $18.00 price objective on Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Criteo from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

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Criteo Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Criteo

The company has a market cap of $920.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

In other Criteo news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $89,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,746. This represents a 23.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,840,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,176,000 after buying an additional 1,297,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,723,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,357,000 after buying an additional 838,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,397,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,629,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,258,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,761,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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