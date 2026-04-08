Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Freedom Capital

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $635.22 million, a PE ratio of -157.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $874.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

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