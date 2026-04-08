Contrasting Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Free Report) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Simplicity Esports and Gaming is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A Allied Gaming & Entertainment -280.09% -19.56% -11.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Allied Gaming & Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) N/A Allied Gaming & Entertainment $9.08 million 1.31 -$16.76 million ($0.54) -0.59

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simplicity Esports and Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simplicity Esports and Gaming beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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