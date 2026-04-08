Contrasting Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) & Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) and Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienture has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Scienture”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $66.98 million 5.94 -$81.89 million ($3.20) -4.29 Scienture $431,609.00 30.69 $9.07 million ($2.76) -0.12

Scienture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Scienture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 0 7 0 2.75 Scienture 1 0 1 0 2.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 47.86%. Scienture has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 360.12%. Given Scienture’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienture is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Scienture shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Scienture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Scienture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -106.80% -78.58% -23.18% Scienture N/A -51.53% -39.47%

Summary

Scienture beats Enanta Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Scienture

(Get Free Report)

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

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